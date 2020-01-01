|
Anno Domini 1579 Brut
(Marches)
Verdicchio (50%), Chardonnay (50%)
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of acacia, banana and peach.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and banana.
Produced with the Charmat method.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Aperitifs, Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Risotto itg vegetables and fish, Vegetable flans, Eggs
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|December 2020