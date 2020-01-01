Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of acacia, banana and peach. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of acacia, banana and peach.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and banana. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and banana.

Produced with the Charmat method. Produced with the Charmat method.

