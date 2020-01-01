|
Marche Merlot Egos 2017
(Marches)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of plum, violet, iris, blackberry and carob.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and blueberry.
4 months in cement tanks, 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Sauteed meat, Stewed meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2020