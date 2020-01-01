Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
Marche Merlot Egos 2017, Provima - Produttori Vitivinicoli Matelica (Italy)

Marche Merlot Egos 2017

Provima - Produttori Vitivinicoli Matelica (Italy)

(Marches)
Merlot
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Marches)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of plum, violet, iris, blackberry and carob.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and blueberry.

4 months in cement tanks, 2 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 15%

Stuffed pasta with meat, Sauteed meat, Stewed meat, Cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

December 2020


