Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of plum, violet, iris, blackberry and carob. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of plum, violet, iris, blackberry and carob.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and blueberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and blueberry.

4 months in cement tanks, 2 months in bottle. 4 months in cement tanks, 2 months in bottle.

