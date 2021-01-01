|
Zibibbo Sicilia
(Sicily)
Moscato d'Alessandria
| Sweet Wine
Pale amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and citrus fruit peel followed by aromas of date, candied fruits, honey and almond.
Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and honey.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 16.5%
Jam tarts, Hard cheese
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|February 2021
