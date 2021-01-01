Pale amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Pale amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and citrus fruit peel followed by aromas of date, candied fruits, honey and almond. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and citrus fruit peel followed by aromas of date, candied fruits, honey and almond.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and honey. Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and honey.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

