Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, geranium, pomegranate, carob, tobacco and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, geranium, pomegranate, carob, tobacco and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.

3 years in cask and barrique. 3 years in cask and barrique.

