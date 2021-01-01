|
Parrina Rosso Muraccio 2016
Parrina (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (80%), Cabernet Sauvignon (10%), Merlot (10%)
| Red Wine
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, geranium, pomegranate, carob, tobacco and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.
3 years in cask and barrique.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|February 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
|
| January 2004
| --
|2016
|
| February 2021
| --