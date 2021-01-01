Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and black currant followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, carob, tobacco, cocoa, leather, licorice, porcino mushroom, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and black currant.

30 months in cask and barrique, 12 months in bottle.


