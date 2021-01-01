|
L'Arquata di Alvaro 2013
(Umbria)
Cabernet Sauvignon (40%), Merlot (40%), Barbera (20%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and black currant followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, carob, tobacco, cocoa, leather, licorice, porcino mushroom, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and black currant.
30 months in cask and barrique, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|March 2021