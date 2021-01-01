Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
Lacrima di Morro d'Alba Podere Santa Maria del Fiore 2019, Stefano Mancinelli (Italy)

Lacrima di Morro d'Alba Podere Santa Maria del Fiore 2019

Stefano Mancinelli (Italy)

Lacrima di Morro d'Alba (Marches)
Lacrima
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Lacrima di Morro d'Alba (Marches)
Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and rose followed by aromas of strawberry, violet, raspberry, plum and cyclamen.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and strawberry.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Fish soups, Sauteed meat

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 16 °C
(60 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

March 2021


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2004        April 2006       --    
2019        March 2021       --    

Other Stefano Mancinelli's wines 


