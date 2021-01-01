|
Lacrima di Morro d'Alba Podere Santa Maria del Fiore 2019
Lacrima di Morro d'Alba (Marches)
Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and rose followed by aromas of strawberry, violet, raspberry, plum and cyclamen.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and strawberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Fish soups, Sauteed meat
|Suggested glass
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|March 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
| April 2006
| --
|2019
|
| March 2021
| --