  Lacrima di Morro d'Alba Passito Re Sole 2013, Stefano Mancinelli (Italy)

Stefano Mancinelli (Italy)

Lacrima di Morro d'Alba (Marches)
Lacrima
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, impenetrable to light.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of dried rose, blackberry jam and black cherry jam followed by aromas of strawberry jam, blueberry jam, carob, pink pepper, cinnamon, tobacco, nail polish and vanilla.

Sweet and properly tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry jam, rose jam and strawberry jam.

3 years in barrique and cask.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Confectionery, Chocolate and dried fruit tarts, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 16 °C
(60 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

March 2021


