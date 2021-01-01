Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, impenetrable to light. Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, impenetrable to light.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of dried rose, blackberry jam and black cherry jam followed by aromas of strawberry jam, blueberry jam, carob, pink pepper, cinnamon, tobacco, nail polish and vanilla.

Sweet and properly tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry jam, rose jam and strawberry jam.

3 years in barrique and cask.


