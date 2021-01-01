Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and citrus fruit peel followed by aromas of dried apricot, quince jam, date, honey, caramel, praline, almond, tobacco, cinchona, nail polish and vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and praline.

20 years in small "caratelli" oak barrels.


