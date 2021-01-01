|
Amanter 2019
(Umbria)
|
Sangiovese
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of strawberry, blueberry and cyclamen.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.
4 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Roasted fish, Sauteed white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|March 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2007
| ✧✧✭
| November 2008
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✭
| March 2010
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧
| March 2021
| --