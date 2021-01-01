|
Amarone della Valpolicella Riserva 2016
Amarone della Valpolicella (Veneto)
|
Corvina (65%), Corvinone (15%), Rondinella (10%), Other Grapes (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum, black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, iris, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, face powder, leather, licorice, mace, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
36 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 16%
|
Game, Braised and stewed meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2021