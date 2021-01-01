|
Sant'Antimo Pinot Grigio 2019
Sant'Antimo (Tuscany)
|
Pinot Grigio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Fried fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|April 2021