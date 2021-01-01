Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, violet, raspberry, geranium and pomegranate.

Properly tannic and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and strawberry.

Fermented in closed tank.


