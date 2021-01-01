Deep ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, strawberry, cyclamen, plum and blueberry.

Properly tannic and effervescent attack, pleasing sweet hint, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and raspberry.

Produced with long Charmat method.


