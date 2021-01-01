Brilliant onion pink skin and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant onion pink skin and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of dog rose, strawberry, tangerine, plum, pink grapefruit, blueberry, apple and marzipan.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

The base wine ages for 8 months in steel tanks. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 60 months.


