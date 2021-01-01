Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
  Trento Brut Rosé 1673 2013, Cesarini Sforza (Italy)

Trento Brut Rosé 1673 2013

Cesarini Sforza (Italy)

Trento (Trentino)
Pinot Nero
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Trento (Trentino)
Brilliant onion pink skin and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of dog rose, strawberry, tangerine, plum, pink grapefruit, blueberry, apple and marzipan.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

The base wine ages for 8 months in steel tanks. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 60 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

May 2021


