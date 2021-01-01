Deep ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency, fine and persistent perlage. Deep ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of rose, violet, peony, cyclamen, plum, blueberry and pomegranate.

Effervescent and properly tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, strawberry and raspberry.

Produced with long Charmat method.


