  Lambrusco Grasparossa di Castelvetro Canova 2019, Fattoria Moretto (Italy)

Lambrusco Grasparossa di Castelvetro Canova 2019

Fattoria Moretto (Italy)

Lambrusco Grasparossa di Castelvetro (Emilia-Romagna)
Lambrusco Grasparossa
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Lambrusco Grasparossa di Castelvetro (Emilia-Romagna)
Deep ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and raspberry followed by aromas of gernaium, violet, strawberry, cyclamen, pomegranate, blueberry and plum.

Effervescent and properly tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and raspberry.

Produced with long Charmat method.

Alcohol: 12%

Cold cuts, Pasta with meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 15 °C
(59 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

May 2021


