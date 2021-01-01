Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
  Franciacorta Extra Brut 2015, Ricci Curbastro (Italy)

Franciacorta Extra Brut 2015

Ricci Curbastro (Italy)

Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Chardonnay (50%&), Pinot Nero (50%)
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of tangerine, plum, grapefruit, praline, pear, honey, butter, almond, flint and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and grapefruit.

A small part of the base wine ages in cask. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for about 42 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed crustaceans, Roasted fish

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

June 2021


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
1999   ✧✧✧✧     Issue 13, November 2003       --    
2002   ✧✧✧✧     Issue 49, February 2007       --    
2003   ✧✧✧✧     December 2010       --    
2005   ✧✧✧✧     January 2010       --    
2006   ✧✧✧✧     December 2010       --    
2008   ✧✧✧✧     December 2013       --    
2010   ✧✧✧✧     December 2014       --    
2013   ✧✧✧✧     December 2017       --    
2015   ✧✧✧✧     June 2021       --    

