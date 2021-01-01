Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of tangerine, plum, grapefruit, praline, pear, honey, butter, almond, flint and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and grapefruit.

A small part of the base wine ages in cask. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for about 42 months.


