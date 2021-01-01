Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of wisteria, pear and banana followed by aromas of green apple, tangerine, kiwi, broom, peach and pineapple.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, green apple and tangerine.

Refermented in closed tank.


