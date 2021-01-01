|
Lessini Durello Spumante Brut
Lessini (Veneto)
|
Durella
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of kiwi, green apple and broom followed by aromas of pear, citrus fruits, hawthorn, pineapple and jasmine.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, kiwi and pear.
Fermented in closed tank.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Aperitifs, Dairy products, Risotto with vegetables, fish and crustaceans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|July 2021