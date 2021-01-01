Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of peach, grapefruit and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, citron, apple, jasmine, medlar, pear, plum, beeswax and hazelnut.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 3 years.


