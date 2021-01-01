Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 19
  Lessini Durello Riserva Metodo Classico Extra Brut 2013, Gianni Tessari (Italy)

Lessini Durello Riserva Metodo Classico Extra Brut 2013

Gianni Tessari (Italy)

Lessini (Veneto)
Durella
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Lessini (Veneto)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, peach and bread crust followed by aromas of citron, hawthorn, broom, honey, kiwi, pear, hazelnut, plum, grapefruit and praline.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, citron and honey.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 5 years.

Alcohol: 12%

Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Stewed fish, Stewed crustaceans, Dairy products, Sauteed white meat

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

August 2021


