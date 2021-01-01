Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, peach and bread crust followed by aromas of citron, hawthorn, broom, honey, kiwi, pear, hazelnut, plum, grapefruit and praline.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, citron and honey.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 5 years.


