Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Passito 2019
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
| Sweet Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of dried apricot, peach jam and peanut butter followed by aromas of quince jam, raisin, medlar, date, almond, citrus fruit peel and honey.
Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of dried apricot, peach jam and quince jam.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 15.5%
Hard cheese, Dried fruit tarts
|Suggested glass
15 °C
(59 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|September 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2016
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2017
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2018
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2021
| --