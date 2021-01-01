|
Langhe Chardonnay Nudo 2019
Langhe (Piedmont)
Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and acacia followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, medlar, grapefruit, plum, peach, butter, hazelnut, honey and vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and hazelnut.
12 months in cask.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Broiled fish
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|September 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2020
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2021
| --