Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and acacia followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, medlar, grapefruit, plum, peach, butter, hazelnut, honey and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and acacia followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear, medlar, grapefruit, plum, peach, butter, hazelnut, honey and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and hazelnut. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and hazelnut.

12 months in cask. 12 months in cask.

