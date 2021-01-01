Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, prune and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, tamarind, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, leather, mace, rhubarb, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, prune and black cherry.

24 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.


