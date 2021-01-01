|
Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2015
Amarone della Valpolicella (Veneto)
|
Corvina, Corvinone (70%), Rondinella (30%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of prune, cinnamon, tobacco, cocoa, licorice, leather, mace, rhubarb, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and prune.
36 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|September 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|1998
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2003
| --
|2005
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2010
| ✧✧✧✧
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2013
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2017
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2021
| --