Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of prune, cinnamon, tobacco, cocoa, licorice, leather, mace, rhubarb, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and prune.

36 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.


