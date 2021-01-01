|
Falerno del Massico Bianco 2020
Falerno del Massico (Campania)
|
Falanghina
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and peach followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, banana, pear, pineapple and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
At least 3 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and fish, Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|November 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
| ✧✧✧✧
| Issue 9, June 2003
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2021
| --