Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pear, citrus fruits, pineapple, medlar, honey, hazelnut and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.

3 months in amphora. A small part ferments in barrique.


