Brilliant onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of cyclamen, tangerine, pomegranate, blueberry and cinnamon.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and tangerine.

Produced with the long Charmat method.


