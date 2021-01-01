Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, yeast, apple and pear. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, yeast, apple and pear.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and pear. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and pear.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 36 months. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 36 months.

