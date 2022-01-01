|
Passito di Pantelleria Ben Ryé 2019
Pantelleria (Sicily)
|
Moscato d'Alessandria
| Sweet Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and dried fig followed by aromas of date, candied fruit, peach jam, quince jam, citrus fruit peel, banana, lychee, lavender, honey, rosemary, linden and almond.
Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of raisin, dried apricot and candied fruits.
8 months in steel tanks, at least 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Dried fruit and jam tarts, Confectionery, Hard and piquant cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|
|March 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| Issue 31, June 2005
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2022
| --