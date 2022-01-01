Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and dried fig followed by aromas of date, candied fruit, peach jam, quince jam, citrus fruit peel, banana, lychee, lavender, honey, rosemary, linden and almond.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of raisin, dried apricot and candied fruits.

8 months in steel tanks, at least 12 months in bottle.


