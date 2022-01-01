|
Verdicchio di Matelica Terre di Valbona 2020
Verdicchio di Matelica (Marches)
|
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of broom, acacia, citrus fruits and medlar.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.
4 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Aperitifs, Vegetables soups, Pasta and risotto with vegetables, Sauteed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|April 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
| ✧✧✧❂
| March 2004
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧
| November 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧
| April 2022
| --