|
Verdicchio di Matelica Vigneti B. 2020
Verdicchio di Matelica (Marches)
|
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, plum, citron, pineapple and honey.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.
5 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Fried fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|April 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| --
| --
| ✧✧✧✧✭
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2022
| --