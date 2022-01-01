Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, cocoa, licorice, tobacco, cinnamon, leather, cigar box, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.

18 months in barrique, at least 12 months in bottle.


