S# Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
#N# Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of
medlar, apple and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom,
quince, mango, pear, peach, plum, apricot, oregano, butter, mineral and
vanilla.
#T# Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense
flavors, pleasing roundness.
#F# Persistent finish with flavors of medlar, quince and mango.
#A# 12 months in cask, at least 5 months in bottle.