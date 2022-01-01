|
Coste della Sesia Nebbiolo Orbello 2020
Coste della Sesia (Piedmont)
|
Nebbiolo (85%), Croatina (5%), Vespolina (5%), Cabernet Sauvignon (5%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, rose, strawberry, blueberry, cocoa, cinnamon and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
12 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|July 2022