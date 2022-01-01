|
Ardore 2019
(Tuscany)
|
Merlot (50%), Cabernet Sauvignon (25%), Cabernet Franc (25%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, peony, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, mace, bell pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
14 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|July 2022