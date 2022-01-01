|
Aglianico del Vulture Spumante Metodo Classico Millesimato La Nota 2019
Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
|
Aglianico
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, carnation, cyclamen, raspberry, strawberry and blueberry.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing astringency.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Legume soups, Cold cuts, Pasta with meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|July 2022