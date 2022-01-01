Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency, fine and persistent perlage. Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, carnation, cyclamen, raspberry, strawberry and blueberry.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing astringency.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees.


