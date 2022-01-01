Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 20
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Aglianico del Vulture Spumante Metodo Classico Millesimato La Nota 2019, Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

Aglianico del Vulture Spumante Metodo Classico Millesimato La Nota 2019

Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
Aglianico
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, carnation, cyclamen, raspberry, strawberry and blueberry.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing astringency.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees.

Alcohol: 13%

Legume soups, Cold cuts, Pasta with meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms

Suggested glass Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

July 2022


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Cantine del Notaio's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
Would you buy or drink alcohol-free or dealcoholized wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What is your daily intake of wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in July?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2022 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.