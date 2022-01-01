|
Lambrusco di Sorbara Radice 2021
Lambrusco di Sorbara (Emilia-Romagna)
|
Lambrusco di Sorbara
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and apple followed by aromas of violet, rose, cyclamen, pomegranate, pink grapefruit, strawberry and plum.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and pink grapefruit.
Produced with the method of the refermentation in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 11%
|
Aperitifs, Risotto with vegetables and fish, Fried fish, Cold cuts, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|October 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| October 2017
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2020
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2022
| --