Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and apple followed by aromas of violet, rose, cyclamen, pomegranate, pink grapefruit, strawberry and plum. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and apple followed by aromas of violet, rose, cyclamen, pomegranate, pink grapefruit, strawberry and plum.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and pink grapefruit. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and pink grapefruit.

Produced with the method of the refermentation in bottle. Produced with the method of the refermentation in bottle.

