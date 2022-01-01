Pale amber yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Pale amber yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citrus fruits, pear, hazelnut, honey, almond and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.

8 months in amphorae and steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.


