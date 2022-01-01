|
Agylla 2020
(Umbria)
|
Grechetto
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Pale amber yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citrus fruits, pear, hazelnut, honey, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.
8 months in amphorae and steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Stuffed pasta, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushrooms soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|October 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2021
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2022
| --