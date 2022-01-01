|
Visione 2021
(Campania)
|
Aglianico
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of cyclamen, rose, strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, apple and pink grapefruit.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
4 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Cold cuts, Meat appetizers, Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|October 2022