Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of cyclamen, rose, strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, apple and pink grapefruit.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

4 months in steel tanks.


