Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Vecchie Vigne 2020
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, chamomile, pear, peach, citrus fruits, pineapple, medlar, anise, lesser calamint, linden, honey and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and almond.
10 months in cement tanks, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta with fish, Roasted fish, Broiled fish, Roasted white meat, Stewed fish, Fish soups
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|October 2022