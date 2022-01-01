Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
  Lambrusco di Sorbara Leclisse 2021, Paltrinieri (Italy)

Lambrusco di Sorbara Leclisse 2021

Paltrinieri (Italy)

Lambrusco di Sorbara (Emilia-Romagna)
Lambrusco di Sorbara
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Lambrusco di Sorbara (Emilia-Romagna)
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and rose followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, tangerine, raspberry, peach, plum, blueberry and apple.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and tangerine.

Produced with the Martinotti method.

Alcohol: 11%

Cold cuts, Meat appetizers, Pasta with meat and fish, Fried fish

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

October 2022


Other Vintages
