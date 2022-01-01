|
Lambrusco di Sorbara Leclisse 2021
Lambrusco di Sorbara (Emilia-Romagna)
|
Lambrusco di Sorbara
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭❂
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and rose followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, tangerine, raspberry, peach, plum, blueberry and apple.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and tangerine.
Produced with the Martinotti method.
|
|
Alcohol: 11%
|
Cold cuts, Meat appetizers, Pasta with meat and fish, Fried fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|October 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2017
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2020
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭❂
| October 2022
| --