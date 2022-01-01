Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and rose followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, tangerine, raspberry, peach, plum, blueberry and apple.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and tangerine.

Produced with the Martinotti method.


