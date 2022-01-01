|
Rambëla Bianca 2021
(Emilia-Romagna)
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of citrus fruits, pear and medlar.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and medlar.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Vegetable flans, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|November 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
| ✧✧✧
| October 2016
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧
| November 2022
| --