Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of citrus fruits, pear and medlar.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and medlar.

Aged in steel tanks.


