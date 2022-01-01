Pale onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent. Pale onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of cyclamen, dog rose, tangerine, apple, strawberry and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and tangerine.

8 months in steel tanks.


