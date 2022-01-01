|
Cataldino 2020
(Abruzzo)
|
Montepulciano
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Pale onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of cyclamen, dog rose, tangerine, apple, strawberry and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and tangerine.
8 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Fried fish, Sauteed fish with mushrooms, Sauteed white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
13 °C
(55 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature Rose Wines)
|
|November 2022