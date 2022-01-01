Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, mango and citron followed by aromas of hawthorn, white rose, jasmine, passion fruit, pear, peach, plum and linden. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, mango and citron followed by aromas of hawthorn, white rose, jasmine, passion fruit, pear, peach, plum and linden.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, mango and citron. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, mango and citron.

3 months in steel tanks, 1 month in bottle. 3 months in steel tanks, 1 month in bottle.

