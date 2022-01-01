|
Alture Minutolo 2020
(Apulia)
|
Minutolo
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, mango and citron followed by aromas of hawthorn, white rose, jasmine, passion fruit, pear, peach, plum and linden.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, mango and citron.
3 months in steel tanks, 1 month in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Eggs, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|November 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2019
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| November 2022
| --