|
Aglianico del Taburno 2018
Aglianico del Taburno (Campania)
|
Aglianico
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, blackberry, blueberry, carob, tobacco, chocolate, graphite and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
12 months in steel tanks, 9 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| April 2016
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2020
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| December 2022
| --