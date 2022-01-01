Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, blackberry, blueberry, carob, tobacco, chocolate, graphite and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, blackberry, blueberry, carob, tobacco, chocolate, graphite and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

12 months in steel tanks, 9 months in cask, 6 months in bottle. 12 months in steel tanks, 9 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.

