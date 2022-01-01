Intense onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent. Intense onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of strawberry, cherry and peach followed by aromas of carnation, cyclamen, pink grapefruit, raspberry, bergamot, blueberry and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of strawberry, cherry and peach.

Aged in steel tanks.


