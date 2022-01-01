|
Pescanera 2021
(Calabria)
|
Greco Nero
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of strawberry, cherry and peach followed by aromas of carnation, cyclamen, pink grapefruit, raspberry, bergamot, blueberry and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of strawberry, cherry and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|December 2022