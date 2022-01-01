|
Grechetto 2021
(Umbria)
|
Grechetto
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Pale golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, medlar, citrus fruits, pear and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and medlar.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat with mushrooms, Sauteed fish, Fish soups, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|December 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧✭❂
| June 2018
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2022
| --