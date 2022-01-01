Pale golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Pale golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, medlar, citrus fruits, pear and hazelnut.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and medlar.

Aged in steel tanks.


