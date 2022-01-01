|
Sannio Greco 2021
Sannio (Campania)
Greco Bianco
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, tangerine, peach, pineapple, medlar, hazelnut and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and tangerine.
4 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|December 2022
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| December 2020
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| December 2022
| --