  Colli Martani Vernaccia di Cannara 2019, Di Filippo (Italy)

Colli Martani Vernaccia di Cannara 2019

Di Filippo (Italy)

Colli Martani (Umbria)
Cornetta
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Colli Martani (Umbria)
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blackberry and strawberry followed by aromas of dried violet, dried rose, raspberry, plum, blueberry, laurel and nail polish.

Sweet and properly tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blackberry and strawberry.

Produced with dried grapes. Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Fruit tarts, Confectionery, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 15 °C
(59 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

December 2022


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2016   ✧✧✧     June 2018       --    
2019   ✧✧✧✧     December 2022       --    

Other Di Filippo's wines 


