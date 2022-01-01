|
Colli Martani Vernaccia di Cannara 2019
Colli Martani (Umbria)
|
Cornetta
| Sweet Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blackberry and strawberry followed by aromas of dried violet, dried rose, raspberry, plum, blueberry, laurel and nail polish.
Sweet and properly tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blackberry and strawberry.
Produced with dried grapes. Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Fruit tarts, Confectionery, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
15 °C
(59 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|
|December 2022
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✭
| June 2018
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2022
| --