Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blackberry and strawberry followed by aromas of dried violet, dried rose, raspberry, plum, blueberry, laurel and nail polish. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blackberry and strawberry followed by aromas of dried violet, dried rose, raspberry, plum, blueberry, laurel and nail polish.

Sweet and properly tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Sweet and properly tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blackberry and strawberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blackberry and strawberry.

Produced with dried grapes. Aged in steel tanks. Produced with dried grapes. Aged in steel tanks.

